August 12, 2025 2:02 PM 1 min read

A Look at Mersana Therapeutics's Upcoming Earnings Report

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Mersana Therapeutics MRSN will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Mersana Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-4.05.

Anticipation surrounds Mersana Therapeutics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 8.14% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Mersana Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.15 -0.17 -0.17
EPS Actual -0.19 -0.11 -0.09 -0.20
Price Change % 8.0% 6.0% -4.0% -9.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics were trading at $5.97 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 80.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Mersana Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MRSN Logo
MRSNMersana Therapeutics Inc
$6.041.17%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.36
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
43.02
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved