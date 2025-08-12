Earnings Outlook For Star Equity Hldgs

Star Equity Hldgs STRR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Star Equity Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.56.

Star Equity Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.27, which was followed by a 0.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Star Equity Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.17 -0.32 -0.47 EPS Actual -0.52 0.15 -0.29 -0.29 Price Change % -0.0% 6.0% -3.0% -3.0%

Performance of Star Equity Hldgs Shares

Shares of Star Equity Hldgs were trading at $2.0 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Star Equity Hldgs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Star Equity Hldgs.

Analysts have given Star Equity Hldgs a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $5.0, indicating a potential 150.0% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Star Equity Hldgs, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Star Equity Hldgs, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Star Equity Hldgs Buy 41.74% $3.14M -4.79%

Key Takeaway:

Star Equity Hldgs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers, with a growth rate of -4.79%. The company also lags behind in Gross Profit, standing at $3.14M. Additionally, its Return on Equity is negative at -4.79%, indicating poor performance in utilizing shareholder equity. Overall, Star Equity Hldgs is positioned unfavorably compared to its peers across these key financial metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Star Equity Hldgs

Star Equity Holdings Inc is a multi-industry diversified holding company. It operates in two segments: Building Solutions segment, through KBS, EBGL and TT, it services residential and commercial construction projects by manufacturing modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supply general contractors with building materials; and Investments segment, which holds corporate-owned real estate, currently includes one manufacturing facility and the equipment for another manufacturing facility in Maine that it leases back to KBS and its manufacturing facility in Wisconsin that it leases back to TT. The company derives maximum revenue from Building Solutions Segment.

Breaking Down Star Equity Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Star Equity Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 41.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Star Equity Hldgs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.81%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Star Equity Hldgs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.79%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Star Equity Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Star Equity Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.66.

