August 12, 2025 12:01 PM 1 min read

Uncovering Potential: Nexxen International's Earnings Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Nexxen International NEXN will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Nexxen International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

The announcement from Nexxen International is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.11, leading to a 0.17% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Performance of Nexxen International Shares

Shares of Nexxen International were trading at $9.19 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.4%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Nexxen International visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

NEXN Logo
NEXNNexxen International Ltd
$9.553.92%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
77.96
Growth
62.96
Quality
N/A
Value
80.31
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved