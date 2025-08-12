Uncovering Potential: Nexxen International's Earnings Preview

Nexxen International NEXN will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Nexxen International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

The announcement from Nexxen International is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.11, leading to a 0.17% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Performance of Nexxen International Shares

Shares of Nexxen International were trading at $9.19 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.4%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Nexxen International visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.