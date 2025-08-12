Earnings Outlook For The Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute TOI is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that The Oncology Institute will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

The announcement from The Oncology Institute is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Here's a look at The Oncology Institute's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 0 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.14 -0.18 -0.17 Price Change % 28.000000000000004% 2.0% -11.0% -18.0%

Market Performance of The Oncology Institute's Stock

Shares of The Oncology Institute were trading at $4.24 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 839.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on The Oncology Institute

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on The Oncology Institute.

The consensus rating for The Oncology Institute is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $6.0 implies a potential 41.51% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sonida Senior Living, US Physical Therapy and Select Medical Hldgs, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sonida Senior Living, with an average 1-year price target of $26.0, suggesting a potential 513.21% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for US Physical Therapy, with an average 1-year price target of $100.5, suggesting a potential 2270.28% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Select Medical Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, suggesting a potential 230.19% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Sonida Senior Living, US Physical Therapy and Select Medical Hldgs are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Oncology Institute Buy 10.29% $17.25M -371.33% Sonida Senior Living Neutral 36.31% $80.32M -21.35% US Physical Therapy Outperform 18.04% $41.62M 1.77% Select Medical Hldgs Neutral 4.51% $155.45M 2.35%

Key Takeaway:

The Oncology Institute ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative values for both metrics. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers.

About The Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute Inc offers oncology services committed to improving cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, research, and education. The company provides services including infusion centres. In-house dispensary, Outpatient blood transfusion, Outpatient stem cell transplant, financial counseling, clinical trials, comprehensive lab testing, and end-of-life counseling. The business operates in three operating segments dispensary, patients services and clinical trials and others. Key revenue is earned from providing patient services. Majority of revenue is from patients services.

The Oncology Institute's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining The Oncology Institute's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.29% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The Oncology Institute's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.4%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The Oncology Institute's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -371.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The Oncology Institute's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.55%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 20.18, The Oncology Institute faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for The Oncology Institute visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.