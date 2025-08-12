Insights Ahead: CI&T's Quarterly Earnings

CI&T CINT will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate CI&T to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

Investors in CI&T are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 7.09% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at CI&T's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.44 0.05 0.06 EPS Actual 0.07 0.10 0.07 0.09 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -5.0% -11.0% 7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of CI&T were trading at $5.22 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on CI&T

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding CI&T.

The consensus rating for CI&T is Buy, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $7.27, there's a potential 39.27% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and CI&T, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and CI&T, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CI&T Buy 4.89% $34.47M 2.61%

Key Takeaway:

CI&T is positioned in the middle among peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the top for Revenue Growth, indicating strong performance in this area. However, it is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity, suggesting potential areas for improvement in profitability and efficiency.

Delving into CI&T's Background

CI&T Inc is engaged in providing plans, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for companies. The company mainly develops customizable software through the implementation of several software solutions, including Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Analytics, Cloud, and Mobility technologies. The majority of the revenue is generated from the North America and Europe, followed by Asia, Pacific and Japan.

Breaking Down CI&T's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CI&T displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CI&T's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.72% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CI&T's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.61% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CI&T's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.4%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, CI&T adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for CI&T visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.