A Look Ahead: Cisco Systems's Earnings Forecast

Cisco Systems CSCO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cisco Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91.

Cisco Systems bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.85% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Cisco Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.92 0.91 0.87 0.85 EPS Actual 0.96 0.94 0.91 0.87 Price Change % 5.0% 2.0% -2.0% 7.000000000000001%

Market Performance of Cisco Systems's Stock

Shares of Cisco Systems were trading at $70.67 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Cisco Systems

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Cisco Systems.

The consensus rating for Cisco Systems is Outperform, based on 15 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $72.27, there's a potential 2.26% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Arista Networks, Motorola Solutions and Ubiquiti, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Arista Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $135.0, suggesting a potential 91.03% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Motorola Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $503.0, suggesting a potential 611.76% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ubiquiti, with an average 1-year price target of $440.0, suggesting a potential 522.61% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Arista Networks, Motorola Solutions and Ubiquiti are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cisco Systems Outperform 11.39% $9.28B 5.45% Arista Networks Outperform 30.43% $1.44B 8.46% Motorola Solutions Buy 5.21% $1.41B 28.43% Ubiquiti Buy 34.72% $295.87M 49.67%

Key Takeaway:

Cisco Systems is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. In terms of return on equity, Cisco Systems is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering Cisco Systems: A Closer Look

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Cisco Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Cisco Systems's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cisco Systems's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cisco Systems's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.07%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cisco Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.64, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Cisco Systems visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.