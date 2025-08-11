Earnings Outlook For Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics SPRO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Spero Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.34.

Anticipation surrounds Spero Therapeutics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.30, which was followed by a 5.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Spero Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.55 -0.31 -0.36 -0.38 EPS Actual -0.25 -0.38 -0.32 -0.33 Price Change % -6.0% -11.0% -6.0% -5.0%

Market Performance of Spero Therapeutics's Stock

Shares of Spero Therapeutics were trading at $2.19 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 72.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Spero Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.