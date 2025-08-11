Earnings Outlook For Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics SPRO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Spero Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.34.
Anticipation surrounds Spero Therapeutics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.
New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.
Performance in Previous Earnings
Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.30, which was followed by a 5.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Spero Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.55
|-0.31
|-0.36
|-0.38
|EPS Actual
|-0.25
|-0.38
|-0.32
|-0.33
|Price Change %
|-6.0%
|-11.0%
|-6.0%
|-5.0%
Market Performance of Spero Therapeutics's Stock
Shares of Spero Therapeutics were trading at $2.19 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 72.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.
