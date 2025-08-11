Acumen Pharmaceuticals's Earnings: A Preview

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ABOS will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Acumen Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.53.

Anticipation surrounds Acumen Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.07, leading to a 6.67% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Acumen Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.55 -0.37 -0.36 -0.28 EPS Actual -0.48 -0.62 -0.50 -0.34 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -3.0% -5.0% -9.0%

Tracking Acumen Pharmaceuticals's Stock Performance

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals were trading at $1.36 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Acumen Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.