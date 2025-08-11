Earnings Outlook For Surf Air Mobility Inc. Common Stock

Surf Air Mobility Inc. Common Stock SRFM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Surf Air Mobility Inc. Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.44.

Investors in Surf Air Mobility Inc. Common Stock are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.67% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Surf Air Mobility Inc. Common Stock's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -1.08 0 -1.05 -2.24 EPS Actual -1.09 0.6 -0.94 -2.31 Price Change % -8.0% 5.0% -5.0% -17.0%

Market Performance of Surf Air Mobility Inc. Common Stock's Stock

Shares of Surf Air Mobility Inc. Common Stock were trading at $3.99 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 67.77%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Surf Air Mobility Inc. Common Stock visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.