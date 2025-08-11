An Overview of Jerash Holdings (US)'s Earnings

Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Jerash Holdings (US) to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

Investors in Jerash Holdings (US) are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.05, leading to a 5.28% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Jerash Holdings (US)'s past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.04 -0.01 0 0.08 EPS Actual -0.01 0 0.05 -0.11 Price Change % 5.0% 1.0% -0.0% 2.0%

Tracking Jerash Holdings (US)'s Stock Performance

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) were trading at $3.3 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Jerash Holdings (US)

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Jerash Holdings (US).

The consensus rating for Jerash Holdings (US) is Buy, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $4.0, there's a potential 21.21% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Vera Bradley, Vince Holding and Fossil Group, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Vera Bradley, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, suggesting a potential 21.21% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Vince Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $3.62, suggesting a potential 9.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Fossil Group, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, suggesting a potential 51.52% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Vera Bradley, Vince Holding and Fossil Group, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Jerash Holdings (US) Buy 35.58% $5.24M -0.24% Vera Bradley Buy -23.98% $22.77M -20.59% Vince Holding Buy -2.09% $29.16M -12.17% Fossil Group Buy -8.47% $142.99M -12.15%

Key Takeaway:

Jerash Holdings (US) ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc along with its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and exporter of customized, ready-made sport and outerwear from knitted fabric from its production facilities in Jordan. The company manufactures for retailers, including Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land's End, VF Corporation, and Philip-Van Heusen, which owns brands such as The North Face, Nautica, Timberland, Wrangler, Lee, Jansport, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, and Speedo. It derives its revenue from the manufacturing and sales of outerwear in the United States. The company's product offering consists of jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from the United States.

Jerash Holdings (US)'s Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Jerash Holdings (US)'s financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 35.58% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Jerash Holdings (US)'s financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jerash Holdings (US)'s financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.19%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, Jerash Holdings (US) adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

