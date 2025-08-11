Earnings Outlook For M-Tron Industries

M-Tron Industries MPTI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that M-Tron Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60.

Anticipation surrounds M-Tron Industries's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.10, leading to a 17.84% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at M-Tron Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.50 0.54 0.50 EPS Actual 0.56 0.73 0.81 0.63 Price Change % -18.0% 4.0% 11.0% -1.0%

Performance of M-Tron Industries Shares

Shares of M-Tron Industries were trading at $43.6 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.