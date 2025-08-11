A Look Ahead: Stoke Therapeutics's Earnings Forecast

Stoke Therapeutics STOK is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Stoke Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.55.

Investors in Stoke Therapeutics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $2.51, which was followed by a 0.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stoke Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.61 -0.54 -0.53 -0.55 EPS Actual 1.90 -0.18 -0.47 -0.46 Price Change % 1.0% -7.000000000000001% 2.0% 3.0%

Performance of Stoke Therapeutics Shares

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics were trading at $13.1 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Stoke Therapeutics

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Stoke Therapeutics.

Analysts have given Stoke Therapeutics a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $29.0, indicating a potential 121.37% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CareDx, Day One Biopharmaceutical and MeiraGTx Hldgs, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CareDx, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 52.67% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Day One Biopharmaceutical, with an average 1-year price target of $20.5, suggesting a potential 56.49% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MeiraGTx Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $35.0, suggesting a potential 167.18% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for CareDx, Day One Biopharmaceutical and MeiraGTx Hldgs, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Iovance Biotherapeutics Buy 92.73% $3.29M -15.23% CareDx Buy -6.06% $58.02M -2.42% Day One Biopharmaceutical Buy 313.92% $30.14M -6.45% MeiraGTx Hldgs Buy 176.33% $548K -79.23%

Key Takeaway:

Stoke Therapeutics ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity among its peers.

Discovering Stoke Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Stoke Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company dedicated to restoring protein expression by harnessing the body's potential with RNA medicine. Its proprietary TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) approach, Stoke is developing antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to restore naturally-occurring protein levels selectively. Its first medicine in development, zorevunersen, has demonstrated the potential for disease modification in patients with Dravet syndrome. The company provides early programs focused on multiple targets, including haploinsufficiency diseases of the central nervous system and eye, to up-regulate the protein expression of the underlying disease gene in a mutation-agnostic manner.

Stoke Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Stoke Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3661.12% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Stoke Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 71.19%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 38.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stoke Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 33.28%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Stoke Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

