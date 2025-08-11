A Look at Sky Harbour Group's Upcoming Earnings Report

Sky Harbour Group SKYH is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Sky Harbour Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

The announcement from Sky Harbour Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 3.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sky Harbour Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.11 -0.07 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.47 -0.74 0.06 Price Change % 3.0% 6.0% -3.0% 13.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Sky Harbour Group were trading at $10.36 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.54%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.