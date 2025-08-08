Exploring Insight Molecular's Earnings Expectations

Insight Molecular IMDX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Insight Molecular will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.24.

The market awaits Insight Molecular's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Insight Molecular's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.25 0 -0.44 -0.56 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.25 -0.41 -0.36 Price Change % -1.0% -9.0% -2.0% 1.0%

Performance of Insight Molecular Shares

Shares of Insight Molecular were trading at $2.64 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.68%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.