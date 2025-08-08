Exploring FGI Industries's Earnings Expectations

FGI Industries FGI is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that FGI Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

The announcement from FGI Industries is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.08, leading to a 10.49% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at FGI Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.03 0.03 0.03 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.07 -0.01 0.01 Price Change % -10.0% 5.0% -18.0% 4.0%

Market Performance of FGI Industries's Stock

Shares of FGI Industries were trading at $4.19 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for FGI Industries visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.