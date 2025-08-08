Uncovering Potential: Microvast Holdings's Earnings Preview

Microvast Holdings MVST is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Microvast Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

The market awaits Microvast Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 30.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Microvast Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.02 0 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.06 -0.01 0.05 -0.21 Price Change % 30.0% 32.0% 340.0% -14.000000000000002%

Tracking Microvast Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of Microvast Holdings were trading at $2.7 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 745.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

