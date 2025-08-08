Sphere Entertainment's Earnings: A Preview

Sphere Entertainment SPHR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Sphere Entertainment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.48.

Investors in Sphere Entertainment are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.13, leading to a 2.94% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Sphere Entertainment's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -2.14 -2.43 -2.76 -2.04 EPS Actual -2.27 -3.49 -2.95 -2 Price Change % 3.0% -0.0% 2.0% 4.0%

Sphere Entertainment Share Price Analysis

Shares of Sphere Entertainment were trading at $41.42 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Sphere Entertainment

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Sphere Entertainment.

The consensus rating for Sphere Entertainment is Buy, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $55.0 implies a potential 32.79% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Sphere Entertainment, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Sphere Entertainment, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sphere Entertainment Buy -12.68% $122.25M -3.77%

Key Takeaway:

Sphere Entertainment is positioned at the bottom among its peers in terms of Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth as well. The company also lags behind in Gross Profit compared to its peers. Additionally, Sphere Entertainment has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co is a live entertainment and media company. The firm creates, writes, casts, produces, and tours shows and events. The group has two reportable segments which includeSphere and MSG Networks. Sphere is a next-generation entertainment medium, and MSG Networks operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, as well as a direct-to-consumer (DTC) and authenticated streaming product.

Financial Milestones: Sphere Entertainment's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Sphere Entertainment's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -12.68%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Sphere Entertainment's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -29.21%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sphere Entertainment's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sphere Entertainment's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, Sphere Entertainment adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

