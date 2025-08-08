Earnings Outlook For Green Plains

Green Plains GPRE will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Green Plains to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.32.

The announcement from Green Plains is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.26 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.13% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Green Plains's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.62 -0.42 0.15 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.88 -0.86 0.26 -0.38 Price Change % 6.0% -20.0% -2.0% 2.0%

Performance of Green Plains Shares

Shares of Green Plains were trading at $7.31 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Green Plains

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Green Plains.

Analysts have provided Green Plains with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $7.0, suggesting a potential 4.24% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Gevo, Comstock and Delek US Hldgs, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Gevo, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, suggesting a potential 91.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Comstock, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 64.16% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Delek US Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $21.7, suggesting a potential 196.85% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Gevo, Comstock and Delek US Hldgs are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Green Plains Neutral 0.72% $3.04M -8.77% Gevo Buy 629.55% $7.66M -4.53% Comstock Buy 84.48% $-100.98K -15.24% Delek US Hldgs Neutral -16.43% $45.70M -117.31%

Key Takeaway:

Green Plains ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc manufactures and sells ethanol and ethanol byproducts in two segments based on function. The ethanol production segment, which generates the majority of revenue, includes the production of ethanol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein and renewable corn oil. The agribusiness and energy services segment includes grain handling and storage, commodity marketing and merchant trading for company-produced and third-party ethanol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein, renewable corn oil, natural gas and other commodities.

Breaking Down Green Plains's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Green Plains showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.72% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Green Plains's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -12.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Green Plains's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -8.77%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Green Plains's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.79.

To track all earnings releases for Green Plains visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.