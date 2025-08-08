Earnings Outlook For Orla Mining

Orla Mining ORLA is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Orla Mining will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

Investors in Orla Mining are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Here's a look at Orla Mining's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 0.12 0.07 0.06 0.07 Price Change % 4.0% -2.0% -10.0% 4.0%

Performance of Orla Mining Shares

Shares of Orla Mining were trading at $10.36 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 181.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.