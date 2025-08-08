Earnings Outlook For BBB Foods

BBB Foods TBBB is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect BBB Foods to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

BBB Foods bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.10, leading to a 8.2% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at BBB Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.06 -0.090 0.03 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.001 0.10 0.17 Price Change % -8.0% 1.0% -12.0% 4.0%

BBB Foods Share Price Analysis

Shares of BBB Foods were trading at $25.44 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on BBB Foods

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on BBB Foods.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for BBB Foods, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $31.0, suggesting a potential 21.86% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Grocery Outlet Holding, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Grocery Outlet Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 37.11% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Grocery Outlet Holding, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BBB Foods Neutral 35.06% $2.74B -2.12% Grocery Outlet Holding Neutral 4.54% $360.69M 0.42%

Key Takeaway:

BBB Foods ranks higher than its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit. However, it has a lower return on equity compared to its peers.

Get to Know BBB Foods Better

BBB Foods Inc is a company offering a grocery hard discount model in Mexico. Also that operates through three subsidiaries namely Tiendas Tres B, Tiendas BBB and Desarrolladora Tres BSA de CV of which the main activity of Tiendas Tres B is the sale, purchase, distribution and marketing of all types of products, items and goods, as well as the establishment, and operation of individual stores and distribution centers for the sale of such products.

Key Indicators: BBB Foods's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BBB Foods's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 35.06%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BBB Foods's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.51% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): BBB Foods's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.12%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): BBB Foods's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.37% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.34.

