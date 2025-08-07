A Glimpse of BeiGene's Earnings Potential

BeiGene ONC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that BeiGene will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35.

Investors in BeiGene are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $1.96, leading to a 1.59% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at BeiGene's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.35 -0.74 -1.02 -1.24 -2.33 EPS Actual 2.25 1.22 -1.43 -1.15 -1.15 Price Change % -1.0% 2.0% -2.0% 1.0% 4.0%

BeiGene Share Price Analysis

Shares of BeiGene were trading at $298.52 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 61.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on BeiGene

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding BeiGene.

The consensus rating for BeiGene is Outperform, based on 7 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $340.71, there's a potential 14.13% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and argenx, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and argenx, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity argenx Buy 99.61% $837.21M 4.03%

Key Takeaway:

BeiGene ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, BeiGene is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering BeiGene: A Closer Look

Founded in 2010 in Beijing and having listed on the Hong Kong exchange in 2018, BeiGene is a commercial-stage biotechnology company with global sales. It focuses on oncology therapeutics and differentiates itself from other companies with a contract research organization-free, or CRO-free strategy. BeiGene runs global clinical trials with its own team. As of 2024, its core drug is Brukinsa, a small molecule drug for various blood cancers that makes up more than 60% of BeiGene's revenue.

BeiGene: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BeiGene's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 48.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: BeiGene's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BeiGene's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.04%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BeiGene's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: BeiGene's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.28, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.