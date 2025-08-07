A Look Ahead: Y-mAbs Therapeutics's Earnings Forecast

Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-08. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.26.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 12.5% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Y-mAbs Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.13 -0.16 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.15 -0.16 -0.21 Price Change % -12.0% -2.0% -0.0% 9.0%

Market Performance of Y-mAbs Therapeutics's Stock

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics were trading at $8.52 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.0%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Y-mAbs Therapeutics

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

The consensus rating for Y-mAbs Therapeutics is Buy, derived from 6 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $12.87 implies a potential 51.06% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Y-mAbs Therapeutics, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Y-mAbs Therapeutics, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Y-mAbs Therapeutics Buy 4.88% $17.90M -5.73%

Key Takeaway:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity. Overall, Y-mAbs Therapeutics shows mixed performance compared to its peers.

Delving into Y-mAbs Therapeutics's Background

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. DANYELZA, is the first FDA-approved product of the company which is a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin G, subtype 1k, or IgG1k, monoclonal antibody or mAb that targets ganglioside GD2, which is expressed in various neuroectoderm-derived tumors and sarcomas.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Y-mAbs Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Y-mAbs Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -24.86%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Y-mAbs Therapeutics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Y-mAbs Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Y-mAbs Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.