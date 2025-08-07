Earnings Outlook For FuboTV

FuboTV FUBO is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-08. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that FuboTV will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

The announcement from FuboTV is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FuboTV's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.11 -0.18 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.02 -0.08 -0.04 Price Change % -17.0% -14.000000000000002% -13.0% -7.000000000000001%

Tracking FuboTV's Stock Performance

Shares of FuboTV were trading at $3.74 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 195.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on FuboTV

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on FuboTV.

Analysts have given FuboTV a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $5.12, indicating a potential 36.9% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Ziff Davis, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ziff Davis, with an average 1-year price target of $39.5, suggesting a potential 956.15% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Ziff Davis, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity FuboTV Buy 3.46% $69.23M 63.17% Ziff Davis Neutral 4.50% $281.43M 1.37%

Key Takeaway:

FuboTV ranks higher in Revenue Growth compared to its peers. It also outperforms in Gross Profit margin. However, it lags behind in Return on Equity. Overall, FuboTV is positioned favorably among its peers based on the provided metrics.

Discovering FuboTV: A Closer Look

FuboTV Inc is a sports-first, live TV streaming company offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, FuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. It offers subscribers a live TV streaming service with the option to purchase incremental features available for purchase that include additional content or enhanced functionality suited to their preferences. The company has one operating segment, the streaming business. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in other markets.

FuboTV: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: FuboTV displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.46%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: FuboTV's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 45.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 63.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 16.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.94, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for FuboTV visit their earnings calendar on our site.

