Earnings Outlook For Tempus AI

Tempus AI TEM is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-08. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Tempus AI will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.34.

The announcement from Tempus AI is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 12.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tempus AI's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.15 -0.44 -1.30 EPS Actual -0.24 -0.18 -0.25 -0.63 Price Change % 13.0% -15.0% -10.0% -5.0%

Market Performance of Tempus AI's Stock

Shares of Tempus AI were trading at $55.53 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Tempus AI

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Tempus AI.

The consensus rating for Tempus AI is Neutral, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $69.6, there's a potential 25.34% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Revvity, Bio-Techne and Medpace Hldgs, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Revvity, with an average 1-year price target of $112.5, suggesting a potential 102.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Bio-Techne, with an average 1-year price target of $68.8, suggesting a potential 23.9% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Medpace Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $410.88, suggesting a potential 639.92% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Revvity, Bio-Techne and Medpace Hldgs are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tempus AI Neutral 75.38% $155.20M -35.57% Revvity Outperform 4.13% $392.56M 0.71% Bio-Techne Buy 4.20% $214.56M 1.10% Medpace Hldgs Neutral 14.24% $180.01M 23.57%

Key Takeaway:

Tempus AI ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. In terms of Return on Equity, Tempus AI is positioned at the bottom as well. Overall, compared to its peers, Tempus AI lags behind in key financial metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Tempus AI: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Tempus AI's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 75.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tempus AI's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -26.6%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tempus AI's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -35.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tempus AI's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tempus AI's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.63, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.