E W Scripps's Earnings: A Preview

E W Scripps SSP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that E W Scripps will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

The announcement from E W Scripps is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 10.42% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at E W Scripps's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.23 0.99 0.56 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.22 1.01 0.48 -0.15 Price Change % -10.0% 43.0% 1.0% -20.0%

Market Performance of E W Scripps's Stock

Shares of E W Scripps were trading at $3.0 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about E W Scripps

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on E W Scripps.

The consensus rating for E W Scripps is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $4.0, there's a potential 33.33% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AMC Networks, Sinclair and Tegna, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for AMC Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential 91.67% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Sinclair, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, suggesting a potential 333.33% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tegna, with an average 1-year price target of $20.5, suggesting a potential 583.33% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for AMC Networks, Sinclair and Tegna are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity E W Scripps Neutral -6.60% $207.24M -2.09% AMC Networks Underperform -6.91% $287.89M 2.20% Sinclair Underperform -2.76% $358M -30.62% Tegna Buy -4.79% $239.06M 1.92%

Key Takeaway:

E W Scripps ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know E W Scripps Better

The E W Scripps Co is a media enterprise with interests in local and national media brands. It owns and operates a collection of daily and community newspapers in medium-sized cities in the southern and western portions of the United States. The company's operating segment includes Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Local Media segment. The Local Media segment includes local broadcast stations and their related digital operations.

E W Scripps's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining E W Scripps's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.6% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: E W Scripps's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.59%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): E W Scripps's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.37%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: E W Scripps's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.0. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for E W Scripps visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.