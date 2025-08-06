Crocs Earnings Preview

Crocs CROX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Crocs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.03.

The market awaits Crocs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.52, which was followed by a 0.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Crocs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.48 2.26 3.1 3.56 EPS Actual 3 2.52 3.6 4.01 Price Change % -1.0% -1.0% -2.0% -6.0%

Crocs Share Price Analysis

Shares of Crocs were trading at $102.0 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Crocs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Crocs.

A total of 6 analyst ratings have been received for Crocs, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $111.33, suggesting a potential 9.15% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Birkenstock Holding, Wolverine World Wide and Steven Madden, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Birkenstock Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $71.0, suggesting a potential 30.39% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Wolverine World Wide, with an average 1-year price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential 79.09% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Steven Madden, with an average 1-year price target of $25.38, suggesting a potential 75.12% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Birkenstock Holding, Wolverine World Wide and Steven Madden are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Crocs Buy -0.14% $541.55M 8.41% Birkenstock Holding Outperform 19.34% $331.57M 3.79% Wolverine World Wide Neutral 4.41% $194.80M 3.50% Steven Madden Neutral 0.99% $226.27M -4.62%

Key Takeaway:

Crocs ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with a negative percentage, indicating a decline. It is in the middle for Gross Profit, showing a moderate value. Crocs is at the top for Return on Equity, reflecting a strong performance compared to its peers.

About Crocs

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company are the United States and other Countries.

Crocs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Crocs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.14%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crocs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.24%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Crocs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.95. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

