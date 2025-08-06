An Overview of United Parks & Resorts's Earnings

United Parks & Resorts PRKS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.
Analysts expect United Parks & Resorts to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83.
The announcement from United Parks & Resorts is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Overview of Past Earnings
During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.13, leading to a 0.22% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.
Here's a look at United Parks & Resorts's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|0.71
|2.22
|1.54
|EPS Actual
|-0.29
|0.50
|2.08
|1.46
|Price Change %
|-0.0%
|-6.0%
|3.0%
|1.0%
Market Performance of United Parks & Resorts's Stock
Shares of United Parks & Resorts were trading at $47.47 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for United Parks & Resorts visit their earnings calendar on our site.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.