An Overview of United Parks & Resorts's Earnings

United Parks & Resorts PRKS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect United Parks & Resorts to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83.

The announcement from United Parks & Resorts is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.13, leading to a 0.22% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at United Parks & Resorts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.16 0.71 2.22 1.54 EPS Actual -0.29 0.50 2.08 1.46 Price Change % -0.0% -6.0% 3.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of United Parks & Resorts's Stock

Shares of United Parks & Resorts were trading at $47.47 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for United Parks & Resorts visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.