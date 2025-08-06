What's Next: Nova's Earnings Preview

Nova NVMI is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Nova will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98.

Anticipation surrounds Nova's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.11, leading to a 1.73% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Nova's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.07 1.82 1.68 1.36 EPS Actual 2.18 1.94 1.74 1.61 Price Change % -2.0% -0.0% -4.0% 4.0%

Tracking Nova's Stock Performance

Shares of Nova were trading at $263.485 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Nova visit their earnings calendar on our site.

