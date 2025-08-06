Examining the Future: Liberty Formula One Group's Earnings Outlook

Liberty Formula One Group FWONA is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Liberty Formula One Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

Investors in Liberty Formula One Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.47, leading to a 0.92% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Liberty Formula One Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.37 0.17 0.3 EPS Actual 0.05 -1.05 0.48 0.1 Price Change % 1.0% 6.0% 1.0% -0.0%

Performance of Liberty Formula One Group Shares

Shares of Liberty Formula One Group were trading at $87.94 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Liberty Formula One Group

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Liberty Formula One Group.

The consensus rating for Liberty Formula One Group is Buy, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $106.0 implies a potential 20.54% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Warner Music Gr, TKO Group Holdings and Warner Bros. Discovery, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Warner Music Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $32.36, suggesting a potential 63.2% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for TKO Group Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $186.67, suggesting a potential 112.27% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Warner Bros. Discovery, with an average 1-year price target of $13.92, suggesting a potential 84.17% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Warner Music Gr, TKO Group Holdings and Warner Bros. Discovery, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Liberty Media Buy -23.85% $122M 0.07% Warner Music Gr Neutral -0.67% $693M 6.47% TKO Group Holdings Buy 3.79% $701.18M 1.42% Warner Bros. Discovery Neutral -9.83% $3.85B -1.33%

Key Takeaway:

Liberty Formula One Group ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

Delving into Liberty Formula One Group's Background

Liberty Media Corp along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the media and entertainment industries in North America and the United Kingdom. The company owns interests in a high-quality portfolio of assets across the media, entertainment and sports industries. The company derives its maximum revenue from United Kingdom.

A Deep Dive into Liberty Formula One Group's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Liberty Formula One Group faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -23.85% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Liberty Formula One Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.12%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liberty Formula One Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liberty Formula One Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, Liberty Formula One Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Liberty Formula One Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.