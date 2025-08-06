Expedia Group Earnings Preview

Expedia Group EXPE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Expedia Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.88.

Expedia Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 7.3% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Expedia Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.36 2.02 6.04 3.03 EPS Actual 0.40 2.39 6.13 3.51 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 17.0% 4.0% 10.0%

Expedia Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of Expedia Group were trading at $181.84 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Expedia Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Expedia Group.

The consensus rating for Expedia Group is Neutral, derived from 13 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $179.31 implies a potential 1.39% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hyatt Hotels, Norwegian Cruise Line and MakeMyTrip, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hyatt Hotels, with an average 1-year price target of $149.8, suggesting a potential 17.62% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Norwegian Cruise Line, with an average 1-year price target of $27.86, suggesting a potential 84.68% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MakeMyTrip, with an average 1-year price target of $118.33, suggesting a potential 34.93% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Hyatt Hotels, Norwegian Cruise Line and MakeMyTrip, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Expedia Group Neutral 3.43% $2.63B -15.21% Hyatt Hotels Neutral 0.23% $332M 0.57% Norwegian Cruise Line Buy 6.11% $1.06B 2.01% MakeMyTrip Buy 5.63% $193.96M 4.12%

Key Takeaway:

Expedia Group ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Expedia Group Better

Expedia is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (80% of total 2024 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (10%), and advertising revenue (7%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, but its three core online travel agency brands are Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. It also has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Expedia Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Expedia Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.43% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Expedia Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.69%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -15.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expedia Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.03, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Expedia Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.