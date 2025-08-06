Earnings Preview: PPL

PPL PPL is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that PPL will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

PPL bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 1.15% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at PPL's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.54 0.37 0.42 0.33 EPS Actual 0.32 0.60 0.34 0.42 0.38 Price Change % -0.0% -1.0% -2.0% -3.0% 1.0%

Tracking PPL's Stock Performance

Shares of PPL were trading at $35.78 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about PPL

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on PPL.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for PPL, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $36.0, suggesting a potential 0.61% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of FirstEnergy, Eversource Energy and Edison Intl, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for FirstEnergy, with an average 1-year price target of $46.0, suggesting a potential 28.56% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Eversource Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $69.5, suggesting a potential 94.24% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Edison Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $59.75, suggesting a potential 66.99% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for FirstEnergy, Eversource Energy and Edison Intl, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PPL Neutral 7.66% $831M 1.28% FirstEnergy Outperform 3.05% $2.26B 2.11% Eversource Energy Neutral 12.02% $1.55B 2.28% Edison Intl Underperform 4.77% $1.81B 2.29%

Key Takeaway:

PPL ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit compared to others. PPL's return on equity is also at the bottom when compared to its peers.

About PPL

PPL is a holding company of regulated utilities in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Rhode Island. The Pennsylvania regulated delivery and transmission segment distributes electricity to customers in central and eastern Pennsylvania. In Kentucky, LG&E and KU are involved in regulated electricity generation, transmission, and distribution. LG&E also provides regulated natural gas distribution. Rhode Island Energy operates electric and gas utilities in the state.

Understanding the Numbers: PPL's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: PPL's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PPL's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PPL's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): PPL's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.25.

To track all earnings releases for PPL visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.