A Glimpse of Wolverine World Wide's Earnings Potential

Wolverine World Wide WWW is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

Investors in Wolverine World Wide are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 6.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wolverine World Wide's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.42 0.21 0.12 EPS Actual 0.18 0.42 0.29 0.15 Price Change % -6.0% -3.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Performance of Wolverine World Wide Shares

Shares of Wolverine World Wide were trading at $22.88 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 81.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Wolverine World Wide

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Wolverine World Wide.

The consensus rating for Wolverine World Wide is Buy, derived from 5 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $22.2 implies a potential 2.97% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Steven Madden, Rocky Brands and Allbirds, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Steven Madden, with an average 1-year price target of $25.38, suggesting a potential 10.93% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Rocky Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 31.12% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Allbirds, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, suggesting a potential 78.15% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Steven Madden, Rocky Brands and Allbirds are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Wolverine World Wide Buy 4.41% $194.80M 3.50% Steven Madden Neutral 0.99% $226.27M -4.62% Rocky Brands Neutral -7.39% $47.01M 1.52% Allbirds Neutral -18.34% $14.40M -23.71%

Key Takeaway:

Wolverine World Wide ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, its return on equity is below average compared to the group. Overall, Wolverine World Wide is positioned favorably relative to its peers based on the provided metrics.

All You Need to Know About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, licensing, and distributing branded footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company's segment includes Active Group; Work Group; Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Active Group segment. Active Group segment consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, Sweaty Betty activewear, and Chaco footwear.

Understanding the Numbers: Wolverine World Wide's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Wolverine World Wide showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.41% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Wolverine World Wide's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wolverine World Wide's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.5% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wolverine World Wide's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.64%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.77, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

