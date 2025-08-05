Insights Ahead: Turning Point Brands's Quarterly Earnings

Turning Point Brands TPB will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Turning Point Brands to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75.

Turning Point Brands bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.13, leading to a 6.59% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Turning Point Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.91 0.72 0.75 EPS Actual 0.91 0.98 0.87 0.89 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -0.0% 4.0% -3.0%

Turning Point Brands Share Price Analysis

Shares of Turning Point Brands were trading at $81.79 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 114.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Turning Point Brands visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.