What to Expect from Sarepta Therapeutics's Earnings

Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01.

The announcement from Sarepta Therapeutics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $2.77, which was followed by a 21.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sarepta Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.65 1.9 0.37 0.02
EPS Actual -3.42 1.9 0.62 0.44
Price Change % -21.0% -4.0% -6.0% -3.0%

Sarepta Therapeutics Share Price Analysis

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics were trading at $17.1 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 87.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Sarepta Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
