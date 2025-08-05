A Look at Sonos's Upcoming Earnings Report

Sonos SONO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sonos will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Investors in Sonos are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 9.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sonos's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.16 0.30 -0.39 0.01 EPS Actual -0.18 0.64 -0.18 0.23 Price Change % 10.0% -7.000000000000001% -2.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Sonos were trading at $10.87 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Sonos

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Sonos.

Sonos has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $15.0, the consensus suggests a potential 37.99% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Sonos, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Sonos, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sonos Buy 2.81% $113.61M -16.47%

Key Takeaway:

Sonos ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers, with a growth rate of 2.81%. In terms of Gross Profit, Sonos is at the top with $113.61M. However, for Return on Equity, Sonos is at the bottom with -16.47%. Overall, Sonos is positioned differently across the metrics compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Sonos

Sonos Inc is engaged in providing home sound systems. The company's product profile includes speaker sets and other accessories like boost, mounts, stands, and cables and networking. Geographically, the company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Generating a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

A Deep Dive into Sonos's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Sonos's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sonos's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -27.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sonos's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -16.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sonos's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.99%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sonos's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Sonos visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.