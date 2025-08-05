Federal Realty Investment's Earnings: A Preview

Federal Realty Investment FRT is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15.

Federal Realty Investment bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.82% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Federal Realty Investment's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.69 1.73 1.72 1.68 EPS Actual 1.70 1.73 1.71 1.69 Price Change % -2.0% -6.0% -3.0% -0.0%

Market Performance of Federal Realty Investment's Stock

Shares of Federal Realty Investment were trading at $91.54 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Federal Realty Investment

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Federal Realty Investment.

The consensus rating for Federal Realty Investment is Outperform, based on 8 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $108.0, there's a potential 17.98% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Brixmor Property Group, NNN REIT and Agree Realty, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Brixmor Property Group, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, suggesting a potential 68.32% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NNN REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $43.8, suggesting a potential 52.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Agree Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $79.4, suggesting a potential 13.26% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Brixmor Property Group, NNN REIT and Agree Realty, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Federal Realty Investment Outperform 6.12% $204.78M 2.03% Brixmor Property Group Outperform 7.54% $256.06M 2.88% NNN REIT Neutral 7.17% $221.48M 2.21% Agree Realty Neutral 15.04% $153.73M 0.86%

Key Takeaway:

Federal Realty Investment is positioned in the middle for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is at the top for Return on Equity among its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Federal Realty Investment

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a shopping center-focused retail real estate investment trust that owns high-quality properties in eight of the largest metropolitan markets. Its portfolio includes an interest in 103 properties, which includes 27.5 million square feet of retail space and over 3,100 multifamily units. Federal's retail portfolio includes grocery-anchored centers, superregional centers, power centers, and mixed-use urban centers. Federal Realty has focused on owning assets in highly desirable areas with significant growth, and as a result, the average population density and average median household income are higher for its portfolio than for any other retail REIT.

Financial Milestones: Federal Realty Investment's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Federal Realty Investment's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Federal Realty Investment's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.87%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Federal Realty Investment's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Federal Realty Investment's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Federal Realty Investment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.52, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

