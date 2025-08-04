A Look at The One Group Hospitality's Upcoming Earnings Report

The One Group Hospitality STKS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that The One Group Hospitality will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

The One Group Hospitality bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.28, leading to a 12.82% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at The One Group Hospitality's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.14 0.03 0.01 0.06 EPS Actual 0.14 -0.03 -0.30 0.08 Price Change % 13.0% -12.0% -19.0% -11.0%

Performance of The One Group Hospitality Shares

Shares of The One Group Hospitality were trading at $2.96 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for The One Group Hospitality visit their earnings calendar on our site.

