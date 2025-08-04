Insights Ahead: Iterum Therapeutics's Quarterly Earnings

Iterum Therapeutics ITRM is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Iterum Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.

The market awaits Iterum Therapeutics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 0.13% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Iterum Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.24 -0.21 -0.45 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.12 -0.24 -0.23 Price Change % 0.0% -4.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Tracking Iterum Therapeutics's Stock Performance

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics were trading at $0.732 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.