What to Expect from Esperion Therapeutics's Earnings

Esperion Therapeutics ESPR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Esperion Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16.

Investors in Esperion Therapeutics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 10.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Esperion Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.16 -0.18 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.11 -0.15 -0.05 Price Change % -11.0% -7.000000000000001% 8.0% -2.0%

Esperion Therapeutics Share Price Analysis

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics were trading at $1.4 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.