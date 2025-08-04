Insights Ahead: Inter Parfums's Quarterly Earnings

Inter Parfums IPAR will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Inter Parfums to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21.

Anticipation surrounds Inter Parfums's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.23, leading to a 8.73% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Inter Parfums's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.09 0.79 1.83 1.09 EPS Actual 1.32 0.82 1.93 1.14 Price Change % 9.0% 4.0% -2.0% 2.0%

Tracking Inter Parfums's Stock Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums were trading at $118.32 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Inter Parfums

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Inter Parfums.

Analysts have given Inter Parfums a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $172.0, indicating a potential 45.37% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Coty, Edgewell Personal Care and e.l.f. Beauty, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Coty, with an average 1-year price target of $6.9, suggesting a potential 94.17% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Edgewell Personal Care, with an average 1-year price target of $30.6, suggesting a potential 74.14% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for e.l.f. Beauty, with an average 1-year price target of $118.75, suggesting a potential 0.36% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Coty, Edgewell Personal Care and e.l.f. Beauty, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Interparfums Buy 4.59% $215.98M 5.54% Coty Neutral -6.24% $832.40M -11.24% Edgewell Personal Care Neutral -3.12% $256.20M 1.92% e.l.f. Beauty Buy 3.58% $237.04M 3.70%

Key Takeaway:

Inter Parfums ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Inter Parfums

Interparfums Inc operates in the fragrance business and produces and distributes a wide array of prestige fragrance and fragrance-related products. It sells its product under the brand which includes Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lacoste, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas and Van Cleef & Arpels. The company operates in two operating segments namely European based operations, SA, and United States based operations.. The group sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, and domestic and international wholesalers and distributors.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Inter Parfums

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Inter Parfums's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.59% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Inter Parfums's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Inter Parfums's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.54%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Inter Parfums's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.98%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Inter Parfums's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.23, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

