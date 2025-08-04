Shift4 Payments's Earnings Outlook

Shift4 Payments FOUR will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Shift4 Payments to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16.

The announcement from Shift4 Payments is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.40, which was followed by a 8.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shift4 Payments's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.67 1.15 1.07 0.88 EPS Actual 1.07 1.35 1.04 0.96 Price Change % -9.0% -17.0% 2.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Shift4 Payments's Stock

Shares of Shift4 Payments were trading at $101.94 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 62.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Shift4 Payments

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Shift4 Payments.

The consensus rating for Shift4 Payments is Buy, derived from 6 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $116.67 implies a potential 14.45% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of WEX, Sezzle and Euronet Worldwide, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for WEX, with an average 1-year price target of $170.43, suggesting a potential 67.19% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Sezzle, with an average 1-year price target of $185.0, suggesting a potential 81.48% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Euronet Worldwide, with an average 1-year price target of $137.0, suggesting a potential 34.39% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for WEX, Sezzle and Euronet Worldwide are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Shift4 Payments Buy 19.92% $257M 2.07% WEX Neutral -2.06% $386.80M 7.61% Sezzle Outperform 123.32% $74.55M 33.86% Euronet Worldwide Outperform 17.35% $354.50M 7.32%

Key Takeaway:

Shift4 Payments ranks first in revenue growth among its peers, with a growth rate of 19.92%. It also leads in gross profit at $257 million. However, it has the lowest return on equity at 2.07%. Overall, Shift4 Payments is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, but lags behind in return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Inc is provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions (including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile) to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The company derives maximum revenue from United States.

Key Indicators: Shift4 Payments's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Shift4 Payments's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.92%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.97%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shift4 Payments's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shift4 Payments's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Shift4 Payments's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.58. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

