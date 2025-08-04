August 4, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

A Look at Qiagen's Upcoming Earnings Report

Qiagen QGEN will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Qiagen to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60.

The announcement from Qiagen is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Qiagen's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.49 0.63 0.56 0.53
EPS Actual 0.55 0.63 0.59 0.57
Price Change % -1.0% -3.0% 1.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Qiagen's Stock

Shares of Qiagen were trading at $49.94 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

