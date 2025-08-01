Syndax Pharmaceuticals's Earnings: A Preview

Syndax Pharmaceuticals SNDX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.99.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.29 in the last quarter, leading to a 21.59% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Syndax Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -1.27 -1.08 -1.11 -0.91 EPS Actual -0.98 -1.10 -0.98 -0.80 Price Change % -22.0% -7.000000000000001% 8.0% -4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals were trading at $9.92 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 49.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Syndax Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.