Earnings Preview: ThredUp

ThredUp TDUP will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate ThredUp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Investors in ThredUp are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 47.75% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ThredUp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.07 -0.15 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.07 -0.13 -0.13 Price Change % 48.0% 7.000000000000001% 59.0% -63.0%

Performance of ThredUp Shares

Shares of ThredUp were trading at $8.26 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 389.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about ThredUp

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on ThredUp.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for ThredUp, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $7.83, suggesting a potential 5.21% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and ThredUp, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and ThredUp are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ThredUp Outperform 10.47% $56.37M -9.28%

Key Takeaway:

ThredUp ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity. Overall, ThredUp's performance is mixed compared to its peers.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc is an online resale platform for women and kids apparel, shoes, and accessories. It generates revenue from items that are sold to buyers through the website, mobile app and RaaS partners. Geographically, the majority of the company's revenue is generated from United States.

ThredUp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ThredUp's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.47% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: ThredUp's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.28%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, ThredUp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for ThredUp visit their earnings calendar on our site.

