Semler Scientific SMLR is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Semler Scientific to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.27.

Anticipation surrounds Semler Scientific's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Here's a look at Semler Scientific's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.37 0.56 EPS Actual -6.74 3.41 0.72 0 Price Change % -11.0% 3.0% 30.0% 5.0%

Market Performance of Semler Scientific's Stock

Shares of Semler Scientific were trading at $35.85 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Semler Scientific

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Semler Scientific.

Analysts have provided Semler Scientific with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $85.67, suggesting a potential 138.97% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ZimVie, Orthofix Medical and Butterfly Network, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ZimVie, with an average 1-year price target of $14.5, suggesting a potential 59.55% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Orthofix Medical, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 55.37% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Butterfly Network, with an average 1-year price target of $3.5, suggesting a potential 90.24% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for ZimVie, Orthofix Medical and Butterfly Network, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Semler Scientific Buy -44.44% $7.90M -32.97% ZimVie Neutral -0.13% $75.31M -0.98% Orthofix Medical Outperform 2.67% $121.62M -11.04% Butterfly Network Buy 20.21% $13.38M -6.84%

Key Takeaway:

Semler Scientific ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a decrease of 44.44%. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit with $7.90M. For Return on Equity, Semler Scientific is at the bottom with a decrease of 32.97%.

Get to Know Semler Scientific Better

Semler Scientific Inc is a United States based company that is engaged in providing technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and marketing proprietary products and services that assist customers, including insurance plans, physicians, and risk assessment groups, in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. The company markets its vascular-testing product under the QuantaFlo brand, which is a four-minute in-office blood flow test. also invest in bitcoin and have adopted bitcoin as its treasury reserve asset. Company's healthcare technology solutions business is predominant operational focus, providing cash flows and enabling it to pursue bitcoin.

Breaking Down Semler Scientific's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Semler Scientific's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -44.44%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Semler Scientific's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -732.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Semler Scientific's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -32.97%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -24.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.59.

