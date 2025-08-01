What to Expect from Ardelyx's Earnings

Ardelyx ARDX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ardelyx will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.

Ardelyx bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.09, leading to a 24.5% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ardelyx's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 0 -0.05 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.17 0.02 0 -0.07 Price Change % -24.0% -12.0% 4.0% 10.0%

Market Performance of Ardelyx's Stock

Shares of Ardelyx were trading at $4.24 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.3%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Ardelyx

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Ardelyx.

The consensus rating for Ardelyx is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $10.0 implies a potential 135.85% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of MiMedx Group, Iovance Biotherapeutics and GRAIL, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for MiMedx Group, with an average 1-year price target of $11.5, suggesting a potential 171.23% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Iovance Biotherapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $13.43, suggesting a potential 216.75% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for GRAIL, with an average 1-year price target of $43.0, suggesting a potential 914.15% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for MiMedx Group, Iovance Biotherapeutics and GRAIL are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ardelyx Buy 61.04% $61.81M -25.80% MiMedx Group Outperform 13.07% $79.92M 4.59% Iovance Biotherapeutics Buy 6798.46% $-417K -15.72% GRAIL Buy 19.15% $-19.93M -4.32%

Key Takeaway:

Ardelyx ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative values in both metrics. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. However, Ardelyx has a higher Consensus rating compared to its peers.

Delving into Ardelyx's Background

Ardelyx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercialize, first-in-class medicines that meet unmet medical needs. It has developed a platform that enabled the discovery of new biological mechanisms and pathways to develop potent and efficacious therapies that minimize the side effects and drug-drug interactions frequently encountered with traditional, systemically absorbed medicines. It product Tenapanor, branded as IBSRELA, is used for the treatment of adults with IBS-C. Tenapanor, branded as XPHOZAH, is used to reduce serum phosphorus in adults with CKD on dialysis as add-on therapy in patients who have an inadequate response to phosphate binders or who are intolerant of any dose of phosphate binder therapy.

Ardelyx: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ardelyx's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 61.04%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ardelyx's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -55.51% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ardelyx's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -25.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.73%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.06.

