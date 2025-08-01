A Look at Tanger's Upcoming Earnings Report

Tanger SKT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Tanger will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

Tanger bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.01% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Tanger's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.52 0.53 0.52 EPS Actual 0.53 0.54 0.54 0.53 Price Change % -5.0% 4.0% 5.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Tanger were trading at $30.02 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Tanger

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Tanger.

Analysts have provided Tanger with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $34.0, suggesting a potential 13.26% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Macerich, Phillips Edison & Co and Kite Realty Gr Trust, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Macerich, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 33.38% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Phillips Edison & Co, with an average 1-year price target of $37.0, suggesting a potential 23.25% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Kite Realty Gr Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 16.72% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Macerich, Phillips Edison & Co and Kite Realty Gr Trust, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tanger Buy 9.72% $93.54M 2.95% Macerich Buy 19.37% $132.06M -1.86% Phillips Edison & Co Neutral 10.05% $127.15M 0.56% Kite Realty Gr Trust Buy -3.77% $164.18M 3.35%

Key Takeaway:

Tanger is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, Tanger is at the lowest position. However, Tanger leads in return on equity among its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Tanger

Tanger Inc is an owners and operators of outlet and open-air centers in the United States and Canada. It is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed REIT, which focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet and open-air shopping centers. Its consolidated portfolio consisted of 31 outlet centers and 2 open-air lifestyle centers, with a total gross leasable area of approximately 13.0 million square feet.

Breaking Down Tanger's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Tanger's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.72%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tanger's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.95%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tanger's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.78%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tanger's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.6. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

