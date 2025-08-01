Insights Ahead: CNA Financial's Quarterly Earnings

CNA Financial CNA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that CNA Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90.

The market awaits CNA Financial's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.13, leading to a 0.37% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at CNA Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.16 1.21 1.07 1.23 EPS Actual 1.03 1.25 1.08 1.19 Price Change % 0.0% -1.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Performance of CNA Financial Shares

Shares of CNA Financial were trading at $44.33 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for CNA Financial visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.