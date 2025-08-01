What's Next: BWX Technologies's Earnings Preview

BWX Technologies BWXT will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate BWX Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79.

The market awaits BWX Technologies's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 3.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BWX Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.81 0.77 0.75 EPS Actual 0.91 0.92 0.83 0.82 Price Change % -3.0% 4.0% -2.0% 1.0%

Tracking BWX Technologies's Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies were trading at $151.93 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on BWX Technologies

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding BWX Technologies.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for BWX Technologies, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $154.53, suggesting a potential 1.71% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AeroVironment, Textron and Woodward, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for AeroVironment, with an average 1-year price target of $266.1, suggesting a potential 75.15% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Textron, with an average 1-year price target of $92.33, suggesting a potential 39.23% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Woodward, with an average 1-year price target of $279.17, suggesting a potential 83.75% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for AeroVironment, Textron and Woodward, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BWX Technologies Buy 12.96% $165.19M 6.92% AeroVironment Buy 39.63% $100.33M 1.91% Textron Neutral 5.36% $709M 3.33% Woodward Buy 3.60% $240.10M 4.51%

Key Takeaway:

BWX Technologies ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity. Overall, BWX Technologies is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, but lags behind in return on equity.

Delving into BWX Technologies's Background

BWX Technologies Inc is a specialty manufacturer and service provider of nuclear components, operating in two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment produces naval nuclear reactors and fuel for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, while the Commercial Operations segment designs and manufactures commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, reactor components, and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of spent nuclear fuel and other high-level nuclear waste. The majority of the company's revenue comes from Government Operations, with sales principally in the United States, Canada, and other regions.

A Deep Dive into BWX Technologies's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, BWX Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.96% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: BWX Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.06%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BWX Technologies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.92%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BWX Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: BWX Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.09. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

