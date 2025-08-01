What's Next: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's Earnings Preview

Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Biomarin Pharmaceutical to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93.

The market awaits Biomarin Pharmaceutical's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 1.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Biomarin Pharmaceutical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.74 0.52 0.35 EPS Actual 1.13 0.92 0.91 0.96 Price Change % -1.0% 5.0% -5.0% 8.0%

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Share Price Analysis

Shares of Biomarin Pharmaceutical were trading at $57.85 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Biomarin Pharmaceutical

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Biomarin Pharmaceutical.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Biomarin Pharmaceutical, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $104.33, suggesting a potential 80.35% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and BioMarin Pharmaceutical, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and BioMarin Pharmaceutical are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BioMarin Pharmaceutical Outperform 14.84% $593.59M 3.24%

Key Takeaway:

Biomarin Pharmaceutical ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity. Overall, Biomarin Pharmaceutical is not leading in terms of financial performance compared to its peers.

Discovering Biomarin Pharmaceutical: A Closer Look

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare genetic diseases. BioMarin specializes in enzyme replacement therapies, gene therapies, and other advanced treatments aimed at addressing complex genetic disorders. The company has eight approved therapies for conditions including achondroplasia, phenylketonuria (PKU), hemophilia, and mucopolysaccharidosis. BioMarin has an expanding, yet relatively early-stage, pipeline of treatments in development.

Understanding the Numbers: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.84%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.92% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Biomarin Pharmaceutical's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.24%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Biomarin Pharmaceutical visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.